Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is on watch after being downgraded by Wells Fargo on a valuation call as the firm notes that it is the only retailer stock trading at above COVID-19 levels.

Analyst Ike Bochurow: "LULU remains one of the strongest-performing retailers in our coverage, with robust long-term global expansion opportunities. However, following a significant rally in shares since mid-March (LULU +125% vs. SPX +28%) and with plenty of risk in the consumer environment still ahead (both economic and virus related), we are moving to the sidelines (downgrading to EW from OW). Big picture, we’ve been long-term bulls on the name for some time, but with plenty of uncertainty around the consumer environment ahead and the stock now trading at all-time high multiples (now ~50x FY21E EPS), we view the risk/reward as evenly-balanced."

Wells drops LULU to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and assigns a price target of $275.