Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is hosting its third annual Science Day event today during which it will virtually present advances in its platform science and vaccines. Highlights:

T7 RNA polymerase engineered not to produce double-stranded RNA impurities (a technical issue in the production of mRNA therapeutics).

Update on research in delivery science to optimize its lipid nanoparticles, specifically, an engineered lipid that enhances its interactions with mRNA. It will be used with candidate mRNA-3745 for glycogen storage disease type 1a.

Company's mRNA platform enabling rapid design and clinical testing of HIV-1 vaccine (designed to deliver an engineered HIV immunogen).

Pipeline consists of 23 mRNA candidates. 13 clinical trials in process.