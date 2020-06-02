Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is offering workers buyout packages and temporary paid leaves in an effort to avoid layoffs or furloughs in the fall.

Most Southwest employees with more than 10 years at the company would get a year's pay and four years of flight privileges if they take the early retirement package. Meanwhile, pilots would get paid about two-thirds of their average salary for five years or until they hit the age of 65. Employees that take the early retirement would also get a year of company-paid health insurance.

Airlines like Southwest that took federal grant money can't furlough any employees until October 1.