Welltower (NYSE:WELL) says the pace of occupancy declines at its seniors housing operating ("SHO") portfolio trends is slowing in recent weeks, falling ~20-30 basis points per week in the last two weeks of May vs. ~50-60 bps per week decline in April through early May.

Sees ending Q2 with SHO portfolio occupancy down 500-600 bps lower than at Q1-end; expects material SHO portfolio net operating income margin erosion through Q2.

SHO communities are beginning to remove admissions bans.

Trailing two-week COVID-19 case count within SHO portfolio is down ~50% from peak; 87% of communities report zero COVID-19 cases as of May 29 on a trailing two-week basis.

Current cash and cash equivalents balance is ~$939M; revolving credit facility is undrawn with available capacity of $3.0B.

In the SHO portfolio, move-ins during May declined ~79% Y/Y, while move-outs have declined by ~21% Y/Y.

Incurred $18M in COVID-19-related property level expenses in April due to higher labor costs and procurement of personal protective equipment.