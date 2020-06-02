Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) reports revenue declined 41.5% in FQ3 (ended May 1).

Comparable store restaurant sales decreased 41.7% vs. consensus of -41.5%, representing 43.6% decrease in comparable store restaurant traffic marginally offset by a 1.9% increase in average check.

Comparable retail sales fell 45.5% vs. consensus of -55.7%.

Restaurant revenue squeezed 41.6% to $355.52M.

Retail revenue fell 44.3% to $72.17M.

Store count +26 Y/Y to 692.

The company withdrew its previously issued FY2020 outlook due to the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

