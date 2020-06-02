Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Annovis Bio (NYSEMKT:ANVS) perks up 9% premarket on light volume in reaction to a new European patent covering a method of treating Alzheimer's disease (AD) with lead candidate ANVS401.

CEO Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., says, “We now have two patents covering our primary disease targets, AD and [Parkinson's], both originating from a patent family that claims ANVS401 for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Pursuant to our discussions with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, we split the original application into a number of patents, each one covering individual diseases that our drug targets. Based on these discussions, we have filed additional patent applications for each individual neurodegenerative disease and expect to receive additional patent allowances in the coming months. We will continue to provide further updates as we execute on this process.”