Gun-related stocks are higher after another night of civil unrest in the U.S., including violent incidents in New York City, Los Angeles, Buffalo, Las Vegas and St. Louis.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is up 6.55% in premarket trading, Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is 5.07% higher and Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) is showing a 3.85% gain . Retailer Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is 2.45% higher .

Taser maker Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) is 4.17% higher in the early session and gunshot detecting firm ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is up 1.81%.

The early gains follow a brisk rally yesterday for those names.

