Pan American resumes ops at Mexico mines
Jun. 02, 2020 Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) says it has restarted its Dolores and La Colorada mines in Mexico, which had been suspended since March due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
- The mines initially will run at a reduced capacity due to new COVID-19 protocols, currently 60%-70% of capacity at La Colorada and 70%-80% at Dolores.
- The Mexican restarts follow the resumption of some operations at mines in Peru, Bolivia and Argentina, although the company says it is still awaiting regulatory approval to resume the Huaron and Morococha operations in Peru.
- In Canada, the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines in Canada have continued to operate at 90% of capacity.