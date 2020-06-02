Pan American resumes ops at Mexico mines

  • Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) says it has restarted its Dolores and La Colorada mines in Mexico, which had been suspended since March due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
  • The mines initially will run at a reduced capacity due to new COVID-19 protocols, currently 60%-70% of capacity at La Colorada and 70%-80% at Dolores.
  • The Mexican restarts follow the resumption of some operations at mines in Peru, Bolivia and Argentina, although the company says it is still awaiting regulatory approval to resume the Huaron and Morococha operations in Peru.
  • In Canada, the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines in Canada have continued to operate at 90% of capacity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.