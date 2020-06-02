Thinly traded nano cap Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) jumps 17% premarket on increased volume in reaction to preliminary data from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, ILLUMINATE-206, evaluating tilsotolimod, combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab), in immunotherapy-naive microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) patients.

Based on the first 10 participants, the triplet regimen was generally well-tolerated with no discontinuations due to adverse events.

One patient showed stable cancer while nine progressed. Six of the nine experienced stability or reduction in the size of injected lesions while six (some overlap) showed stability or reduction in overall size of uninjected lesions.

Investigators plan to enroll more patients in the cohort. Recruitment of the next 10 will begin in Q4 with interim data expected in Q2 2021.