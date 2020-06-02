Cemtrex slides 24% on $5.5M registered direct offering
Jun. 02, 2020 8:56 AM ETCemtrex, Inc. (CETX), CETXPCETXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) announced the purchase and sale of 3,055,556 commons shares at $1.80/share to certain institutional investors in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of $5.5M.
- Closing date is June 4, 2020.
- Proceeds to be utilized for general corporate purposes, including accelerating its technology development, sales, and marketing activities in key growth segments including Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in security applications.
- CETX -24% premarket.