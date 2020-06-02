Elon Musk's aversion to unions could play a role in where Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) builds its truck factory, according to Bloomberg.

Texas and Oklahoma are right-to-work states, which gives Austin and Tulsa an advantage. Meanwhile, the aggressive pursuit by Joplin, Missouri could be doomed with the state having a more friendly setup for unions. Joplin turned some heads in March by dropping an early $1B incentive package bid on the lap of Musk and the EV automaker.

Local politics and the budget-draining impact of the pandemic will play out in how aggressive the Tesla truck factory pursuers can be in offering out tax-incentive packages to the company as the bidding advances, but for now all three cities are moving forward.