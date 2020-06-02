Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) hopes that the occupancy declines caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hit bottom in April, according to its presentation at the 2020 REITweek Virtual Investor Conference.

Says demand has started to pick up in some drive-to markets, primarily on the Florida Gulf coast over Memorial Day weekend.

Hosted a 277-room night financial services group at the Ritz-Carlton, Naples in the last week of May.

Occupancy fell 75% Y/Y in April and RevPAR sank 96%; ADR fell 50% to $129.

As of May 6, 2020, 35 hotels had suspended operations.

Four hotels have reopened since June 1 and 11 additional hotels are expected to reopen in June.

As of June 1, 160 of its top 20 markets are in Phase 1 or higher stages of reopening, while four remain at a stage of very limited opening.

Estimates $120M-$140M of monthly cash outflows in an extreme downside scenario (assuming that all properties were closed through the end of 2020).

Estimates that liquidity is sufficient to withstand an extreme downside scenario until year-end 2021.