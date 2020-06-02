Oppenheimer walks away from a meeting with EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) management with a constructive stance on the online insurance marketplace.

"We see current business trends serving as a strong gauge that expanding carrier integrations and higher agent utilization are better positioning EVER to gain larger share in the $146B insurance distribution market. Management constructed a positive tone toward longer-term revenue trends, and we remain comfortable with our '19–'22E revenue CAGR of 28%, and see low share of TAM and ~150% revenue retention as solid indicators of potential increases to Street estimates."

The firm lifts its price target on EVER to $65 from $50, which works out to 4.5X the 2021 revenue estimate. The average sell-side PT on EVER is $54.53.

Shares of EverQuote are flat in premarket action.