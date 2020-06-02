Cboe Global buys Trade Alert, adding to information solutions unit

Jun. 02, 2020 9:14 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) acquires Trade Alert, a real-time alerts and order flow analysis provider, complementing its earlier Hanweck and FT Options acquisitions.
  • Will integrate with Cboe Information Solutions' suite of data solutions, analytics and indices that help market participants understand and access financial markets.
  • With Trade Alert, Cboe can deliver real-time trade data, market information and alerts, and Cboe content, including thought leadership, directly to customers.
  • Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The company funded the acquisition with cash on hand.
  • Cboe considers its acquisition of the Trade Alert business to be nominally accretive for 2020 and is optimistic about the potential for growth going forward.
  • The acquisition is immaterial from a financial perspective.
