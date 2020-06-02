Baozun +4% after earnings beats, guides Q2 revenue above estimates

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) up 4% after Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 Services revenue was up 22.9% Y/Y to RMB822.5M. Product sales rose 13.5% to RMB701.1M.

Total OpEx were RMB1.51B (+21.7%).

Income from operations decreased 72% to RMB12.8M.

Gross Merchandise Volume grew 17.6% to RMB9.21B.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment at the end of quarter was ~RMB1.66B.

The Company forecast Q2 total net revenues in the range of RMB2.05B to RMB2.1B vs. a consensus of RMB2.02B.

Previously: Baozun EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (June 2)