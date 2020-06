CLDR, AGEN among premarket gainers

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) +144% on positive independent test results on ULTRA-PMG.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) +61% on positive levosimendan data in heart disorder.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) +57% on distribution deal for Altapure's disinfectant technology.

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) +51% on take-over offer by Western Union.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) +37% .

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) +30% on potential use of technology on cruise lines for contact tracing.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) +17% .

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) +15% as FDA clears IND for iNKT cells to treat COVID-19 patients.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:AGE) +13% on signing of a non-binding letter with ImStem Biotechnology.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) +14% on making offer to buy MoneyGram.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +14% .

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +13% on evaluating TRV027 in COVID-19 patients in London.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +11% .

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) +12% .

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) +11% .

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) +11% as centers for medicare & medicaid services issues positive preliminary coding decision for exoskeleton.

RH (NYSE:RH) +9% after business update.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) +9% .

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) +9% on releasing FastPack SARS-CoV-2 Antibody diagnostic test to University of Louisville to conduct validation studies.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) +8% on positive tilsotolimod data.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) +7% .

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) +6% .

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) +7% .

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) +6% .

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) +7% .

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +6% on adding HID mobile access integration for MaaS platform deployments.