PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) says the pace of rent collections in May is generally trending in line with April's pace.

In two months ended May 31, the REIT granted rent relief requests to ~3% of customers, based on total monthly rent, and rent relief requests from an additional 9% of customers are under review.

PSB collected 88% of May rent and 96% of April rent.

Collection rate from office tenants was highest at 96% in April and 95% in May; industrial tenants paid 95% of their rent in April and 86% in May.

Of the uncollected receivable balances for April and May 2020, roughly 65% and 47%, respectively, are attributable to customers in California where certain government orders have impacted rent collection efforts.