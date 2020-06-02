NFL is back? Media stocks Wells Fargo says may get tackled
- Though much of the rally in broader averages in the past few weeks has been attributed to "reopening" and a move toward normalization, Wells Fargo is less sanguine, specifically when it comes to risks for media stocks in live sports.
- The rally far from excluded media names, with some not far from their March levels.
- But "fall football is an overlooked risk," analysts led by Steven Cahall wrote.
- Even with 50% capacity at stadiums, it is a "sizable" drop to league revenues, with full capacity not an option until a vaccine is developed.
- TV rights will likely be where teams turn to offset stadium revenue decline as players (who revenue share with teams) will likely balk at taking substantially less pay for elevated health risk. The NFL has a wide spread in salary, according to the analysts, meaning the supermajority of players earn substantially less than the Tom Bradys of the league.
- The ensuing pressure from the players could lead the league to be "aggressive" in how it negotiates on TV rights, pressuring the media networks.
- There's the actual value of the season to be considered, should a team not be able to play, or a plane not fly due to an infected team member, which, for a league where teams have multiples more staff than other pro sports (2x the next largest sport), complexity is greatly boosted in virus testing and logistics.
- College sports see a "further compounded" issue with student safety at risk, and state-by-state reopening restrictions varying widely. The season may get cancelled, Wells Fargo adds. Disney's (NYSE:DIS) ABC, Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) and CBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) have a college football as a "key part" of ad sales, and given the hurdles, it is an "underappreciated risk."
- Football is already a "major sticking" point in the upfront sales, and ultimately, the analysts expect the media networks will accommodate concerns and requests for flexibility, given it is a buyer's market for TV advertising.
- Downside impacts to 2020 OIBDA are seen for Disney at 6%, Fox at 11% and Viacom at 4%.
- Given risks of "paying up" for rights in an ad recession, Wells prefers media names with less sports risk, like Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI).
- On the travel and leisure front, adding to the NFL costs, Wells Fargo anticipates Delta (NYSE:DAL) reserving 7% of its 900 planes just for NFL teams to better ensure health -- a "costly endeavor" for the NFL. Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) may also dedicate some hotels to NFL teams during the season.