Lithia Motors (LAD +1.1% ) reported notable improvements across all business lines in May.

Total same-store vehicle unit sales decreased ~7%, with same-store new vehicle unit sales down ~20% and same-store used vehicle unit sales up ~8% for the month.

“These steady improvements throughout May underscore the strength of Lithia’s highly diversified business model and offerings,” said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. “Coupled with our amazing team members, second largest owned online inventory in the country, and our digital home solutions, we were able to generate positive earnings and cash flow during these unprecedented times allowing us to accelerate our growth strategy during the second half of this year.”