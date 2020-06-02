Sanofi (SNY) announces more positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IKEMA, evaluating Sarclisa (isatuximab), added to Amgen's Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone, in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma (MM).

The addition of Sarclisa reduced the risk of cancer progression or death by 47% (hazard ratio = 0.53) compared to carfilzomib and dexamethasone alone. It showed a consistent treatment benefit across a range of subgroups.

The company announced positive topline data from the study on May 12.

Interim data will be virtually presented at the European Hematology Association Congress on June 14.

The company expects to file global marketing applications later this year.

The CD38-directed cytolytic antibody is currently approved in the U.S. and Europe for relapsed/refractory MM when combined with Bristol Myers Squibb's Pomalyst (pomalidomide) and dexamethasone.