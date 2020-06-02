Nicox SA (OTCPK:NICXF) has initiated the first Phase 3 clinical trial, named Mont Blanc, evaluating NCX 470 for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, by enrolling the first 12 patients.

The Mont Blanc trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.065% and 0.1% compared to latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005%.

The primary efficacy is based on time-matched IOP at 8 AM and 4 PM at Week 2, Week 6 and Month 3.

Adaptive dose selection in Mont Blanc will allow the start of the second Phase 3 trial, Denali.