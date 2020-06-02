Comtech (CMTL +1.1% ) has been awarded a contract valued at $12.6M from a major U.S. prime contractor in support of NASA’s Orion Production and Operations Contract (“OPOC”) or commonly known as the Artemis project.

The Artemis project is intended to help NASA carry the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024. The contract was initially funded at $6.3M and the final contract value is subject to final negotiation.

Comtech subsidiary, Comtech Systems introduced the Comtech COMET, the world’s smallest over-the-horizon (“OTH”) microwave troposcatter terminal, and has received an initial contract award for production terminals from ADS, Inc., to be used by a U.S. Military end-customer.

COMET, which stands for Compact Over-the-horizon Mobile Expeditionary Terminal, is the world’s first rapidly deployable, low power, airline checkable, OTH microwave troposcatter terminal.