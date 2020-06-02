JPMorgan keeps a Neutral rating on Coty (COTY +3.9% ) after sizing up the carve-out, sales deal with KKR, noting that execution risk remains amid the pandemic.

"We assume the sale of the 60% stake to KKR closes in December 2020. Our CY21 EBITDA estimate moves to $979mn and using the pro-forma net debt of $4.9bn and diluted number of shares leads to an EV/EBITDA CY21 of 9.4x at yesterday's close, similar to roll-up peers' average valuation."

The firm says its EBITDA estimate represents a 17% growth rate relative to the $840M pro-forma in FY19. The $600M reduction in fixed costs and Kylie sales contribution are seen more than offsetting the headwinds from a lower sales base in the category 2020, negatively impacted by COVID-19.

It's also noted that JAB will remain COTY's largest shareholder at 50% at a full conversion, while KKR will have a 17% stake in the company.

Looking ahead, JP warns that investing in digital capabilities will be a multi-year journey.