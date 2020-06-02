Stocks edge higher as investors focus on economy, ignore urban unrest

The stock market looks to extend recent gains, decoupling from the outside world where the rioting and social unrest that has swept across American cities threatens to further cripple an economy already weakened by COVID-19 shutdowns; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

Curfews are being implemented in several big cities, and several companies have closed stores and limited operations just as coronavirus reopening efforts were accelerating.

And the U.S. economy could take nearly a decade to fully recover from the pandemic, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office.

European markets are moving higher, with Germany's DAX +3.4% , France's CAC +1.9% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S., investors continue to focus on the progress of economic reopenings, lifting shares of airlines, retailers and cruise line operators.

Energy, financials and materials rank among early sector leaders while communication services, healthcare and technology lag.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note up a basis point at 0.67%.