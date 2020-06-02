Edgewell Personal Care (EPC -0.2% ) announced an evolution of its executive leadership structure and the team reporting to Rod Little, President and CEO.

Anne-Sophie Gaget, currently VP, Global Strategy & Innovation, has been named Chief Growth and Innovation Officer.

Paul Hibbert, currently VP, Global Operations and Supply Chain, has been named Chief Supply Chain Officer.

As previously announced, Eric O'Toole has assumed the role of President, North America.

Nick Powell, currently VP, Europe & Latin America, has been named President, International.

The roles of John Hill, Chief Human Resources Officer, Marisa Iasenza, Chief Legal Officer, and Dan Sullivan, CFO are unchanged, and they remain critical members of the Edgewell executive leadership team.

Whereas, current COO Colin Hutchison will be leaving the Company following a transition period, and the COO role will be eliminated effective November 15, 2020.