Newtek Business Services' (NASDAQ:NEWT) small business finance unit has closed or funded ~$1.0B of Paycheck Protection Program loans of its $1.15B of PPP loans with SBA loan number to date.

Estimates it will fund in whole or part of its remaining $150M of PPP loans with SBA loan numbers.

NSBF is still accepting PPP loan applications as of June 2. As of May 31, 2020, there was more than $100 billion of SBA 7(a) appropriation remaining for PPP loans and SBA 7(a) loans.

Newtek Small Business Finance estimates that more than 130K employees could be retained by NSBF's PPP borrowers if the total potential funding of $1.15B of PPP loans is reached.

The gross amount of PPP loan approvals can increase or decrease from NSBF's total estimated potential funding of $1.15B.