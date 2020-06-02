Gulfport Energy (GPOR +4.2% ) is on the rise after Firefly Value Partners says it is withdrawing its nomination of board candidates for election at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Firefly, which owns 13.1% of Gulfport's outstanding shares, says it is "satisfied that the company has heard our concerns and has modified its board composition, including the retirement of four directors since the 2019 annual meeting."

Gulfport updated its production guidance, forecasting 1M-1.075M cfe/day for FY 2020 with capital spending expected at the midpoint of previous guidance of $285M-$315M.

The company plans to complete three gross wells in the Utica Shale during H2 in anticipation of higher prices during the winter months.

Gulfport also says it has implemented several G&A cost saving initiatives, including 10% salary reductions for senior management and a 20% salary cut for the CEO.