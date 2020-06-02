Instinet analyst Harry Curtis raises his price target on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to $29 from $22, a level shares traded at in February.

"During the COVID crisis, we have recommended that investors in U.S. Gaming BUY two stocks ahead of regional casinos’ reopening, BYD and PENN. Since the first regional casinos in MS and LA reopened nearly two weeks ago, both stocks have outperformed the 7% recovery in the S&P, with PENN + ~80% and BYD +37%. Last week, we called out the strengths of PENN again, and we lifted our estimates and target price. This week, we do the same for BYD," writes Curtis.

The new price target reps more than 30% upside potential for shares.