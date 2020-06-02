Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO -4.4% ) announces positive, though mixed, results from a 447-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, Study FX2016-40, evaluating FCD105 (3% minocycline/0.3% adapalene foam) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

The study met two primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant improvements in the absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion counts at week 12 and Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) at week 12 but failed to achieve the third, the absolute change from baseline in noninflammatory lesion counts at week 12.

Specifically, the change in inflammatory lesions counts in the treatment arm was -19.4 compared to -15.6 in the vehicle (placebo) arm (p=0.0020).

The proportion of patients in the treatment arm achieving at least a two-point improvement in IGA score was 35.9% versus 15.7% in the vehicle arm (p=0.0003).

The reduction in noninflammatory lesion count in the treatment group was -24.9 compared to -22.9 in the vehicle group falling short of statistical significance.

No significant safety signals were reported.

The company plans to review the results with the FDA prior to launching Phase 3 studies.