Salem Media Group (SALM -9.4% ) reports Q1 revenue decline of 3.7% Y/Y to $58.3M.

Broadcast: Revenue $45.2M (-2% Y/Y); Station Operating Income $7.9M (-18.6% Y/Y); Same Station net broadcast revenue $44.3M (+0.6% Y/Y) & Same Station SOI $8M (+18.8% Y/Y).

Digital Media: Revenue $9.1M (-11.1% Y/Y) & Operating income $0.8M (-64.3% Y/Y).

Publishing: Revenue $4M (-4.1% Y/Y) & Operating loss increased 59.8% Y/Y to $1.1M.

Operating loss decreased to $18M from $1M.

Adj. EBITDA decreased 55% Y/Y to $3.4M.

Total operating expenses increased 24.1% Y/Y to $76.3M.

Net cash used by operating activities was $7.7M (-13.8% Y/Y).

The company had $216.3M outstanding on the 6.75% senior secured notes due 2024 and $14M outstanding on the Asset Based Revolving Credit Facility.

