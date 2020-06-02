MongoDB (MDB +0.5% ) is up after drawing two price target hikes ahead of its earnings report this week, with Barclays updating to a Street-high target.

Barclays increased its target to $275 from $130, implying another 14% upside. It says it expects some growth pressure from the pandemic, but "prudent guidance sets up a beat and raise" as Street estimates are accounting for an "appropriate level of conservatism."

Needham raised its target to $253 from $170, saying its checks indicate aggressive hiring and a "record increase in developer interest in MongoDB (again)."

The company is expected to post EPS of -$0.25 on revenues of $119.5M.

On the whole, Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.