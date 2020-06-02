Seadrill issues dim outlook for rig sector, own future

Jun. 02, 2020 10:45 AM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRLF)SDRLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Seadrill (SDRL -17.4%) sinks to all-time lows after announcing a $1.2B writedown on the value of its drilling rigs and warning it may have to convert part of its $7.4B debt into equity to survive.
  • The impairment charge assumes that as many as 10 of its drilling rigs may not return to the market and would need to be scrapped; at the end of March, the company had 35 drilling rigs, of which 18 were idle.
  • Seadrill paints a bleak picture for the drilling sector, which it says is characterized by "too many rigs carrying too much debt."
  • The company says the severity of capex cuts by upstream firms will lead to a reduction in exploration and delays in the sanctioning of development programs, and thus causing a decline in rates and utilization for drill rigs.
