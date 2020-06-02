Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) opened more than 7% higher on Monday after SpaceX's Crew Dragon docked with the ISS, heralding a new era of space travel.

The stock, however, cut its gains in half during the first few hours of trading and opened down 7% this morning.

Virgin Galactic remains tight-lipped on when the first paying passengers might take trips to space, but in February, the company insisted that its top priority was to fly Richard Branson in 2020.

Update 11:25amET: Reports now circulating that holder Richard Branson could be looking to offload shares, which could put further downward pressure on the name, according to a prospectus being circulated by an unverified account. Virgin Group also lowered its stake in late May, selling 25M shares. Bloomberg also notes Branson could sell more of his stake.