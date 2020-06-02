Online retail names are having another good day after Piper Sandler calls Wayfair (W +12.9% ) cheap even after its sizzling rally.

Movers include MOGU (MOGU +16.3% ), Baozun (BZUN +12.1% ), Blue Apron (APRN +5.4% ), Carvana (CVNA +10.3% ), Overstock.com (OSTK +5.1% ), Chewy (CHWY +5.3% ), Etsy (ETSY +2.4% ), Farfetch (FTCH +2.0% ), Revolve Group (RVLV +3.9% ) and eBay (EBAY +2.1% ). Closely-related Peloton Interactive (PTON +6.7% ) is also having a strong day, while e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN -0.5% ) is underperforming on the day but still up 33% YTD.

Magnifying the recent trend is the chart below, which shows the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) smashing the return of the S&P 500 Index over the last 90 days. That's even with online travel stocks holding back the ETF's return a bit.