Online retail names are having another good day after Piper Sandler calls Wayfair (W +12.9%) cheap even after its sizzling rally.
Movers include MOGU (MOGU +16.3%), Baozun (BZUN +12.1%), Blue Apron (APRN +5.4%), Carvana (CVNA +10.3%), Overstock.com (OSTK +5.1%), Chewy (CHWY +5.3%), Etsy (ETSY +2.4%), Farfetch (FTCH +2.0%), Revolve Group (RVLV +3.9%) and eBay (EBAY +2.1%). Closely-related Peloton Interactive (PTON +6.7%) is also having a strong day, while e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN -0.5%) is underperforming on the day but still up 33% YTD.
Magnifying the recent trend is the chart below, which shows the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) smashing the return of the S&P 500 Index over the last 90 days. That's even with online travel stocks holding back the ETF's return a bit.