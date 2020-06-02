Odeon Capital's Dick Bove upgrades Citigroup (C +2.6% ) to Buy from Hold, noting that the lender could exit the pandemic crisis in better shape than it's currently in.

Citi gains 2.7%, outpacing its U.S. megabank peers.

The company has transformed since the 2008-'09 financial, exiting its problem businesses, "except for perhaps its Mexican subsidiary," Bove writes.

On the plus side: Citi has bolstered capabilities in capital markets, and as a result, its underwriting of investment-grade securities, European bond offerings, and equity offerings have increased.

"Fixed income trading could at least have advanced by 25% Y/Y," writes Bove.

In traditional banking, the corporate segment is gaining, offsetting declines in its consumer businesses.

"This stock is selling at 59.0% of book value in a company where cash and securities are 391.3% of common equity. This does not compute for me. Loan losses may rise for a period, but there is much, much more to this company than its loan losses," Bove sums up.

Bove's Buy rating contrasts with Neutral Quant rating and agrees with the average Wall Street analysts' rating of Bullish (10 Very Bullish, 9 Bullish, 6 Neutral).

Citi (orange) lags SPY (purple) and XLF (teal) in the past year: