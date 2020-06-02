Donaldson +3% post Q3 earnings beat

Jun. 02, 2020 11:10 AM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)DCIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Donaldson (DCI +3.4%) reported Q3 revenue decline of 11.7% Y/Y to $629.7M, or decline of 9.7% on constant currency basis.
  • Engine Products sales were $420.4M (-14.1% Y/Y); and Industrial Products sales $209.3M (-6.3% Y/Y).
  • Sales percent change by geography: US/Canada -12% Y/Y; EMEA -12.5% Y/Y; APAC -8.1% Y/Y and LATAM -15.8% Y/Y.
  • Q3 Gross margin declined by 55 bps to 33.2%; and operating margin declined by 60 bps to 13.4%.
  • Q3 EBITDA was $110.6M (-11.7% Y/Y); and margin was flat at 17.6%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $88.4M, compared to $80.4M a year ago. Free cash flow was $61.9M.
  • Total liquidity, cash on hand and availability under a $500M revolving credit facility, was $469M. The net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio was 1.0 as of April 30, 2020.
  • Company says May 2020 sales to be down about 24%, reflecting relative outperformance in replacement parts versus new equipment, APAC sales are expected to be the strongest while sales in the Americas are expected to be the weakest.
  • Previously: Donaldson EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (June 2)
