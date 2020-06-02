"One of the reasons why we modeled SpaceX's (SPACE) launch and satellite deployment was to find out when they might need access to outside capital," Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas told CNBC in response to a question about a SpaceX IPO.

"It doesn't guarantee a timing, but in our minds, we're thinking to do the ambitious plans they have and the capital intensity of tens of billions of dollars to put people into orbit - and even on earth to work with those systems - we're thinking a couple of years."