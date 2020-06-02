Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +3.8% ) has announced early participation and consent results in its debt exchange offer and consent solicitation.

That offer comes from its indirect sports subsidiaries, Diamond Sports Group and Diamond Sports Finance, to exchange any and all 6.625% senior notes due 2027 for newly issued 12.75% senior secured notes due 2026 and cash.

As of the extended early tender time (5 p.m. yesterday), about $66M of the outstanding notes (about 3.62%) had been validly tendered with corresponding consents delivered.

That doesn't meet the amount required to approve proposed amendments. The company will continue to solicit consents until expiration on June 9.