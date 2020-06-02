Barclays keeps an Overweight rating on CSX (CSX +1.6% ) on its view that the company now delivers near industry-leading profitability.

The firm raises its price target on CSX to $76 from $67. The average price target on CSX is $70.19.

"While difficult to detect since the beginning of freight market challenges last year and continuing headwinds during the pandemic, we suspect CSX's strategy to leverage lower cost and improve service outcomes will lead to future volume expansion," notes analyst Brandon Oglenski.

Looking ahead, targeted truck to rail conversion opportunities in the merchandise business is seen potentially leading to sustainable growth outcomes for CSX during the next cycle, similar to expansion achieved by both Canadian National and more recently Canadian Pacific.