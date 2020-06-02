Lands' End (LE -10.4% ) reports Q1 net revenue decrease of 17.3% Y/Y to $217M, due to decreased demand attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. eCommerce net revenue declined 16.5% Y/Y and International eCommerce net revenue remained ~flat.

Comparable store-sales growth of 14.2% in February before closing mid-March.

Outfitters net revenue declined 26.2% Y/Y.

Gross margin decreased ~230 bps to 43.4% due to additional promotional activity throughout the industry and additional inventory reserves.

Adj. EBITDA decreased to a loss of $11.6M compared to positive $3M Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents were $59.1M; Net cash used in operations was $80.2M and Inventories, net, was $383.2M as of May 1, 2020.

The Company had borrowings of $75M and $116.3M of availability under its asset-based senior secured credit facility and other short-term debt of $384.1M at May 1, 2020.

Q2 2020 Outlook: Net revenue: to decline mid to high single digits; Global eCommerce business: high single digit growth Y/Y; Retail and Outfitters businesses: to decline; SG&A expense rate: to be in line Y/Y.

