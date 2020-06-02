Hess (HES +5.7% ) hits its highest level in three months after Citi upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $60 price target, raised from $46, saying the company's near-term resiliency reduces risk.

Citi analyst Scott Gruber likes Hess' strategically diversified asset portfolio, manageable debt load and strong hedge position.

Gruber thinks the start-up of Liza 2 in early 2022, along with his view that oil will recover, will drive strong free cash flow inflection for the company.

J.P. Morgan upgraded Hess yesterday, citing the company's unique long-term cash flow growth and low break-evens.

HES' average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.