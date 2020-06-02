Stocks turn mixed as tech slides
- Nasdaq falls 0.5%; the S&P rises 0.1% vs. a 0.5% gain earlier; Dow's earlier 0.9% increase shrinks to +0.5%.
- On the economic front, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model sees a 52.8% contraction in Q2 vs. its prior estimate of -51.2% as consumer spending and business investments are expected to pull back even more.
- In the general news conversation: Mayor Bill de Blasio extends New York City's curfew for the rest of the week and President Trump urges the city to call up the National Guard.
- 10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 0.67%.
- Crude oil rises 2.1% to $36.17 per barrel.
- Six of 11 S&P 500 sectors rise, with energy (+2.3%) and materials (+1.8%) climbing the most and IT (-0.4%) and communication services (-0.6%) showing the biggest declines.
- U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.3% to 97.56.