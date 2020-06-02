Stocks turn mixed as tech slides

Jun. 02, 2020 11:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Nasdaq falls 0.5%; the S&P rises 0.1% vs. a 0.5% gain earlier; Dow's earlier 0.9% increase shrinks to +0.5%.
  • On the economic front, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model sees a 52.8% contraction in Q2 vs. its prior estimate of -51.2% as consumer spending and business investments are expected to pull back even more.
  • In the general news conversation: Mayor Bill de Blasio extends New York City's curfew for the rest of the week and President Trump urges the city to call up the National Guard.
  • 10-year Treasury yield rises 1 basis point to 0.67%.
  • Crude oil rises 2.1% to $36.17 per barrel.
  • Six of 11 S&P 500 sectors rise, with energy (+2.3%) and materials (+1.8%) climbing the most and IT (-0.4%) and communication services (-0.6%) showing the biggest declines.
  • U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.3% to 97.56.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.