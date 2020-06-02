Movie-theater owner Reading International (RDI +3.3% ) has begun limited cinema operations in New Zealand, and will begin operating certain Reading cinemas in Australia on June 11.

That comes alongside the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The remainder of its New Zealand cinema circuit will reopen on Thursday. In Australia, a phased reopening will begin with four cinemas on June 11, with seven opening in Victoria from June 15-22, and the remaining 12 cinemas (in Queensland, Tasmania and New South Wales) reopening after further local easing.

“The aggressive approach of the New Zealand government to suppress the virus, alongside the successful efforts of Australia’s government, have paved the way for Reading to re-start these important operational divisions that have long underpinned our global cash flow," says CEO Ellen Cotter.

"And, with the U.S. economy now re-opening, we also look forward to a gradual and safe ramping up of our U.S. cinema business and the completion of our 44 Union Square project in New York City.”

It expects to begin a phased reopening of its 24 U.S. cinemas in July.