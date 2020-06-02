Stratasys (SSYS +9.8% ) surges to its highest level since February after announcing plans to reduce its global workforce by 10% and an winning an upgrade from J.P. Morgan.

CEO Yoav Zeif says the cuts will not affect the progress of its upcoming launch plans, "which remain a top priority as we lead the industry to new heights with our best-in-class additive manufacturing solutions."

In upgrading Stratasys to Overweight from Neutral with a $22 price target, JPM analyst Paul Coster praises the company's cost reductions ahead of what he anticipates will be several positive catalysts associated with new product introductions during H2.

SSYS' average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Bearish.