The rally in Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR +6.4% ) isn't over yet, according to Lake Street.

"May demand for firearms exceeded our expectations significantly. Historically speaking, this level of demand is unprecedented and has continued longer than we expected. With the outbreak of civil unrest very late in May, we think the high demand is likely to continue into June. Although it is hard to weigh the drivers in demand, we think there is still some unfilled demand from COVID, recent buying due to civil unrest and continued and perhaps heightened buying due to the upcoming election and potential for increased regulation following the election."

Lake Street thinks high consumer demand for firearms is likely to continue through the U.S. election.

Lake Street raises its price target on Buy-rated RGR to $80 from $68 vs. the average sell-side PT of $68.40.