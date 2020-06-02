Tellurian (TELL -7% ) tumbles after Stifel downgrades shares to Sell from Hold with a Street-low $0.10 price target, saying it is unlikely to see greenfield U.S. liquefied natural gas projects move ahead for at least two years.

Tellurian has nearly a year's worth of liquidity but its Indian deal looks unlikely, and its odds of amassing all necessary contracts before liquidity runs out seems "highly unlikely," Stifel's Ben Nolan says.

TELL's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.