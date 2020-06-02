'Call of Duty' seasons delayed amid protests

  • Activision Blizzard (ATVI -1.7%) has delayed key game season openers this week amid widespread U.S. protests.
  • Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile will be postponed, the company says: "Now is not the time."
  • "We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates. Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you," the company says.
