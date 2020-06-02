'Call of Duty' seasons delayed amid protests
Jun. 02, 2020 11:52 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)ATVIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI -1.7%) has delayed key game season openers this week amid widespread U.S. protests.
- Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile will be postponed, the company says: "Now is not the time."
- "We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates. Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you," the company says.