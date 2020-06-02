Prologis collects 95% of May rent
Jun. 02, 2020 12:18 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)PLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Prologis (PLD +1.7%) has collected 95.0% of May rent and 97.6% of April rent, according to slides from its REITweek presentation.
- Industrial Business Indicator levels have started to rebound after contracting in April, Prologis said.
- Reports 1.9% of April rent is deferred and 2.9% of May's.
- So far it has granted 0.4% of 2020 rent; received requests for 4.6% of rent.
- Notes that lease gestation time has fallen significantly (down 37 day vs. 2019) as some tenants increase pace of activity.