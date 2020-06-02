ProPetro (PUMP -0.1% ) edges lower after reporting a Q1 loss vs. a $0.67/share gain in the year-earlier quarter and a 50% Y/Y drop in adjusted EBITDA to $74.9M from $110.3M a year ago.

Q1 pressure pumping revenue plunged 27% Y/Y to $387M while pressure pumping capital spending fell 52% to $39M.

But Q1 cash flow from operations jumped 71% to $61.7M.

ProPetro expects onshore completion activity will remain at a reduced level in H2 as the oversupply of crude oil is absorbed by increasing demand as economic activity recovers.

The company says 20 hydraulic fracturing fleets currently are running in the Permian Basin, after as many as 172 fleets were operating a year ago.