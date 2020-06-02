Chatham Lodging sees steady improvement since late March

Jun. 02, 2020 12:28 PM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)CLDTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) jumps 5.0% as the REIT observes "small but steady improvements" in daily room revenue and occupancy since the end of March.
  • Daily room revenue over the last week has been ~$220K and occupancy is currently at ~39%, according to slides from its REITweek presentation.
  • CLDT says its RevPAR index (138.0 at May 16, 2020) has increased 2019 full-year RevPAR index of 118.2.
  • Cites the ability of Island Hospitality's sales team to identify and book unique sources of demand and the appeal of extended stay hotels for current sources of demand.
